Three in custody following armed police response in Cliftonville

Three arrests were made last night (July 22) following an armed police response in Cliftonville.

Armed officers were in Clifton Gardens while a police helicopter was hovering over the Dane Park and Cliftonville area and officers were also spotted in the park.

Kent Police was called to Clifton Gardens at 8.12pm following a report that a man had been seen with a possible weapon.

Officers attended and a 21-year-old man from Margate was arrested at the scene before a 20-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, both from Margate, were arrested nearby.

All three remain in custody and a BB gun has been seized as part of an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information is asked to call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 22-1509.

You can also contact Kent Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by completing an online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org