Council plan for £1.6million lift refurbs at seven Thanet flat blocks

Cabinet members are set to approve a £1.6million programme to refurbish lifts in seven Thanet residential blocks.

The work is due to be carried out at Staner Court, Trove Court (evens lift), Turner Court, Brunswick Court, Harbour Towers, Kennedy House and Janice Court. It will be done in two phases.

Phase 1, starting in 2020/21 at an estimated cost of £700,000 will include: Staner Court, Trove Court and Turner Court. Phase 2 will start in 2021/22 at an estimated cost of £900,000 and will include: Brunswick Court, Harbour Towers, Kennedy House and Janice Court.

Work by external lift consultants means the programme will now include the complete renewal of a significant proportion of component parts of each lift installation.

The lifts in these blocks are 25 years old and the proposed refurbishments will extend their expected lifetime for a further 25 years.

Staner Court, in Manston Road, has had a series of issues with the lifts and in December suffered flooding from the roof tank that ran into electrics and put the lifts out of action.

There have been numerous issues with lifts in blocks including Trove and Staner.

A five year contract tender for external decoration – valued at £1million – is also due to be agreed.

A £14.5million scheme for fire safety upgrades and CCTV installation at Thanet council owned towerblocks is already underway.

The three-year scheme includes an overhaul of fire safety arrangements, such as compartmentation works, fire doors, alarms, smoke vents, and flat entrance doors, as well as upgrades to electrical installations and the CCTV.

Deputy council leader Helen Whitehead, who is responsible for housing, said: “These are vital and long needed upgrades to the blocks, and represent our firm commitment to tenants to ensure that our in house service, due to launch on October 1, will provide tenants with the security and high quality housing that they need and deserve.

“When we invest in housing we are investing in people and communities; and we are aware that these works are very much needed and I am proud of the steps we are taking to safeguard and provide for residents. Our housing team are working incredibly hard to make sure that our new in house service is responsive, proactive and focused on local needs; this investment mirrors our priorities, and we are determined to care for our community and provide what is needed for our residents.”

Cabinet members will discuss the spend at a meeting on July 30.