Sponsored: True Recruitment and Training helping you back into work

Samantha Cox, from Margate, runs True Recruitment Ltd. She has previously worked with employability projects for training providers including helping young people with barriers such as poor mental health and learning difficulties:

March 20, 2020 -The coronavirus changed the job market almost overnight. The global outbreak seriously impacted the economy and small medium and large businesses in majority of industries.

On the June 23, 2020 the Government announced what changes were being made and how we would get back to the “new normal” hopefully by the end of July.

True Recruitment and Training boast an experienced, professional and understanding team, who would like to take the lead to advise and support individuals looking to go to work. Whether this is career advice on a first job after finishing education, searching for a new opportunity following redundancy, a return to work after time off for other reasons, advice on safe home working (and how to stay motivated) mental health guidance and general employability skills and support. Please continue to see the services we offer

TRUE Support & Training Limited is an authorised training organisation able to work with individuals from all backgrounds, who maybe employed or unemployed to support and assist in achieving their goals. Our new courses from this month (July 2020) include, but are not limited to, Employability support, CSCS courses and tests and Customer service short courses.

From now (July 20), True Recruitment & training will be offering support and guidance for those who may require it with help into work.

Social distancing will be implemented if you have to attend the centre and the mentoring sessions, starting in July, will be virtual / blended / digital learning until further notice.

We will work with you as long as you want to go to work. Whether you have any barriers or complex needs, we still want to hear from you.

The support is ongoing and your mentor will want to speak with you on the phone at least once a week to ensure you are getting the best out of our service. Please note this is not mandatory and if you feel it is not for you, then please call or email the team to let them know you do not wish to continue.

We cannot promise you we will find you a job, but we do promise we will get your closer to where you want to be.

Our service includes, but is not limited to:

Career advice

CV building tips

Confidence and Motivation

Hidden job market

Supported job searching

Interview techniques

Job brokering