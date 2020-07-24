Manston firm offering businesses face masks in return for donation to Thanet carer organisation

A Manston embroidery and workwear company is offering businesses free face masks – in return for a donation to be passed to Caremark Thanet.

Edwards Embroidery and Trews Workwear, based at Manston Business Park, has bought a number of face coverings and hopes the giveaway and donations will put something back in the community and thank key workers for their efforts during the pandemic.

As part of the offer, Thanet businesses and organisations will be able to have their logos printed on their face masks free of charge.

Edwards Embroidery and Trews Workwear started working together in 2010. They are independent businesses which share the same premises in Manston and have grown their firms by supporting local companies and organisations, supplying them with high quality embroidered and printed clothing, workwear, PPE and printed promotional products.

During the pandemic, Edwards Embroidery and Trews Workwear have remained open for business supplying many healthcare and key worker companies.

A spokesperson for the companies said: “Although this has been a challenging time, since many stock items of PPE have been unavailable, we have managed to source suitable items in order to enable businesses to provide the key services.

“As a small number of products have become available there has been a surge in inflated prices and profiteering which is why Edwards Embroidery and Trews Workwear have decided to offer free face masks.

“The proceeds raised from this offer will be passed to Caremark Thanet who provide domiciliary care to many people in the Thanet area, and have not only excelled in providing first class care to their residents throughout the pandemic, but have also taken fantastic care of their staff and carers, Edwards Embroidery and Trews Workwear and PPE feel this is a very worthwhile business to benefit from this offer.”

The offer of free face masks will run until August 14. The business is based as 16 Rowes Yard, Manston Business Park. Call 01843 599466.

Face mask wearing now law

Face coverings are now mandatory in enclosed public spaces from today (July 24) including shops, supermarkets, shopping centres and transport hubs.

It is compulsory to wear a face covering when buying food and drink to take away from cafes and shops. People can remove face covering in order to eat and drink on-site.

Face coverings are not mandatory for:

anyone under the age of 11

those with disabilities or certain health conditions, such as respiratory or cognitive impairments that make it difficult for them to wear a face covering

As well as shops and supermarkets, face coverings must be worn in banks, building societies and post offices.

Wearing a face covering is not be mandatory in other venues that have measures in place to protect staff and the public from COVID-19. These include:

eat-in restaurants and pubs

hairdressers and other treatment salons

gyms and leisure centres

cinemas, concert halls and theatres

For transport hubs in England, the requirements mean face coverings must be worn in indoor train stations and terminals, airports, maritime ports, and indoor bus and coach stations or terminals.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by the regulations – and is not exempt under one of the categories set out in the regulations – could face a fine by the police of up to £100, as is currently the case on public transport. ]

People wearing face coverings are still strongly advised to:

wash their hands or use hand sanitiser before putting one on or taking it off

avoid taking it off and putting it back on again a lot in quick succession

store it in a plastic bag in between washes or wearing

avoid touching their eyes, nose, or mouth while wearing one