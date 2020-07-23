People will soon be able to take a 360° virtual tour of apartments in Ramsgate’s Royal Sands development

The marketing of the first 26 luxury apartments at the Royal Sands site in Ramsgate will start in mid-August – and a 360° virtual property tour will also be available.

The development, on the former Pleasurama plot at Ramsgate seafront, has been undertaken by Thanet-based Blueberry Homes which started work in June. The firm says it hopes to complete within a two to three year time-span, with faster sales resulting in the shorter build time.

The complex will be made up of 107 apartments, a 60-bed hotel and gym and leisure and retail units. There are also plans for an upmarket spa franchise at the site.

The full structural shell of the first phase of development should be complete by the beginning of December with the first batch of apartments ready for residents to move in by next Spring, say the team behind the construction.

The first phase of the build is at the Ramsgate Tunnels end of the site with the planned hotel at the Wetherspoon end of the plot being in the last phase.

Retail units, taking up some 16,000 square foot, will be built alongside each phase with larger units at the hotel end of the site.

The shops will be at the front, below the transfer slab, with apartments above. Parking will be at the rear via an access road.

The Royal Sands has been designed and themed so that each part of the development has a seafaring-themed name. These are Water’s Edge and Sea View in phase one followed by The Horizon , The Sail and Harbour View.

During the next few weeks details of each apartment in the first phase, as well as a 360° virtual walk through some of the properties, will be published on the development website.

The first phase has a limited number of penthouse properties.

Prices and details are due to be released next month. The ‘Help to Buy’ scheme will be available on a limited number of apartments.

The plot has been empty since a fire in 1998 devastated the former funfair on the land. Thanet council made a compulsory purchase on the land in 2001 after plans for a shopping centre failed to take place. In 2004 planning permission was granted for a 60-bed hotel, 107 residential apartments, leisure facilities and retail.

The deal was headed by development company SFP Venture UK but work never got underway and lengthy wrangles followed.

Last year significant control of the Ramsgate Development Company, which holds the leases, was taken over by Martin Rigden of Blueberry Homes.

Keep up to date on the Royal Sands website at:

www.royalsandsramsgate.com

www.blueberryhomes.co.uk