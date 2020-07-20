Stewart’s Cafe in Ramsgate welcomes back customers with demand for bumper breakfasts

Stewart’s Café in Ramsgate is welcoming back customers who want to eat in after putting in place a number of Covid secure measures.

The café, owned by ‘Stewart’ Ozzy had been running a takeaway service and also supported the isle’s key workers with essential deliveries.

The café, which has been a fixture on the Margate Road since 1979, now has protective screens, the six staff have face masks and all tables are thoroughly cleaned after every use.

Booking tables is available, although customers can just walk in, but indoor space is limited.

Nuh Köksal, who is Stewart’s son-in-law, said: “We did local delivery during the lockdown time and since July 4 we are open with reduced tables with social distance.”

There is also outdoor seating.

Stewart took over the site in 2013, previously running the Beano Café in Cliftonville. Regulars say the breakfasts, homemade Sunday roasts and the homemade milkshakes are the best on offer.

Nuh said: “We are pleased to be open and see our customers again. Our most popular items are the bumper breakfast, double of everything, and our special breakfast, we also do omelettes cooked top and bottom at the same time and our homemade milkshakes.”

Deliveries will continue Monday to Thursdays. Collection is also available.

Saturday eat in area open from 9am

Sunday eat in area open from 9am

Call 01843 850 636 to order or book a table.

Stewart’s is at 228 Margate Road, Ramsgate. Find them on facebook here