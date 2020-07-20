Emergency crews called to ‘kitchen’ fire in Margate

Kathy Bailes

Fire crews at the scene

Two fire engines and an ambulance are at the scene of a house fire in Margate.

Emergency services were called to the incident in Palmer Crescent, Dane Valley, this afternoon (July 20).

Crews are understood to be dealing with a fire in the kitchen at the property although this is yet to be confirmed.

A Kent Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: “The incident is ongoing. Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called at 2.26pm to reports of a fire at a property in Palmer Crescent, Margate. Two fire engines have been sent to the scene.”

