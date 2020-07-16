Businesses invited to Kent and Medway tourism and hospitality Zoom session

Kent and Medway businesses are invited to join a free interactive event to learn more about plans for the tourism and hospitality industry, which contribute hugely to the region’s economy.

The 90 minute session being held on Thursday, July 30 at 12.30pm will have keynote speakers covering national policy, regional plans and local case studies around business management and staffing during COVID-19.

Deirdre Wells OBE, Chief Executive of Visit Kent, will talk about how their new Secret Garden of England campaign will build consumer confidence, drive off-season visits and rebuild business across our destinations.

Other keynote speakers include Lynn Fraser, Sales Director at Village Urban Resorts.

Guests can submit questions in advance to KBSBusiness@kent.ac.uk as well as during the meeting via the chat function.

The event follows the successful Kent and Medway Roadmap to Renewal webinar held in June. More than 300 local businesses registered to hear updates from the Bank of England, Kent County Council and Medway Council.

Professor Marian Garcia, Dean of Kent Business School, said: “We’re pleased to be able to help Kent and Medway businesses through these webinars. Just as the Kent and Medway Business Summit is there to enable businesses to knowledge share, build contacts and expand their networks, these webinars can do the same.

“We all recognise that now, more than ever, is the time for open communications and two-way dialogue. Online events such as these enable us to reach out and listen to each other. We hope that many business owners will be able to take part.”

The event is arranged by the team behind the Kent and Medway Business Summit: University of Kent, Federation of Small Businesses; Institute of Directors and Locate in Kent.