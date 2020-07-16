A graduation to remember for Year 6 pupils at Newington

Children from Year 6 at Newington Community Primary School in Ramsgate experienced a graduation to remember forever.

Despite the pandemic restrictions of the last few months, staff ensured the Year 6 boys and girls had a send off in style.

During their final days, the children enjoyed sports activities, a farewell barbecue, and the official graduation ceremony, which this year was staggered to cater for social distancing.

Each pupil received a graduation gift box that included a Leavers 2020 hoodie, a hand-made autograph book consisting of messages from all the children in the year group, leavers’ books and a host of personal gifts from class teachers. There were even individually named iced cakes in the school colours for each pupil.

And the pupils joined together to sing A Million Dreams that include these lines: “All the memories that I’ve made will stay with me and never fade, Newington forever in my heart.”

Matt Rigden, Year 6 leader, said: “It was an emotional time for us all; there were certainly a few tears. As staff, we felt absolute pride for how maturely they conducted themselves on their final day. It was quite overwhelming.

“The children and their families have been terrific throughout their time with us. It has been our privilege to work with these boys and girls and encourage their educational development. They have grown into fine young people.”

Head Teacher Cliff Stokes added: “This year group has been an absolute pleasure to have as part of our Newington family throughout their time here.

“Our Year 6 staff did not let the operational constraints get in the way of celebrating the last week at Newington for their classes – they made it special for them and for us all.

“I am certain that Year 6 will always recall our credo – Aspiration, Ambition, Achievement. They will never forget their time with us and will fondly carry Newington in their hearts forever.”