Cliftonville in Bloom winners announced

Cassidy Wilson

The winners of Cliftonville in Bloom have been announced by community organisers the Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS).

Neighbours and businesses showcased their gardening talents with stunning displays and verdant vistas instilling a sense of pride and within the Cliftonville West community.

The judges, GRASS Chair, Simon Bell; committee member, Judith McCartney; Garden Gate Project’s Paul Boyce and florist Antony Burger, gave their time for free to assess more than 80 applicants.

Kelly Abbott – Best Garden

Residential winners were treated to a bouquet of flowers from Antony Burger’s floristry, Mahal Kita Flowers and a special Go Ape voucher was presented to nine-year-old Cassidy Wilson who was awarded Gold for Best Creative Display.

Simon Bell, GRASS Chair, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed by the response to Cliftonville in Bloom. The huge amount of effort and pride households and businesses put into their displays is heartening to see and is the reason why the judges’ decisions are so difficult.

“Given the hardship and upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year has been especially challenging and the extra effort put into creating such beautiful, inventive and colourful displays has been both humbling and inspiring. A massive thanks to all our judges and also to our sponsor, Co-op.”

WINNERS

Best Front Garden
Gold – Kelly Abbott – Flat 1, 8 Clarendon Road
Silver – Hugh Oboyle – 1 Booth Place
Bronze – Adam Sharpe – 20 Prices Avenue
Best Container Garden
Gold – Hannah Barrs – 50 Madeira Rd
Silver – Vivienne Osbourn – 12 Albion Rd
Bronze – Charlotte Woolley – 54 Ethelbert Rd
Best Creative Display
Gold – Cassidy Wilson – Flat 4, 2 Second Ave
Silver – Amy Shatliff – 88 Norfolk Road
Bronze – Luke Sloane – 7 Florence Court
Best Commercial Display
Gold – Warwick Guesthouse
Silver – Walpole Bay Hotel
Bronze – Rosslyn Court
Best Community Garden
Gold – Newgate Gap Flowerbeds by Friends of Cliftonville Coastline (FOCC)
Best Street
Gold – Sweyn Road
Silver – Ethelbert Road
Bronze – Edgar Road

