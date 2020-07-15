Cliftonville in Bloom winners announced

The winners of Cliftonville in Bloom have been announced by community organisers the Gordon Road Area Street Scheme (GRASS).

Neighbours and businesses showcased their gardening talents with stunning displays and verdant vistas instilling a sense of pride and within the Cliftonville West community.

The judges, GRASS Chair, Simon Bell; committee member, Judith McCartney; Garden Gate Project’s Paul Boyce and florist Antony Burger, gave their time for free to assess more than 80 applicants.

Residential winners were treated to a bouquet of flowers from Antony Burger’s floristry, Mahal Kita Flowers and a special Go Ape voucher was presented to nine-year-old Cassidy Wilson who was awarded Gold for Best Creative Display.

Simon Bell, GRASS Chair, said: “Every year we are overwhelmed by the response to Cliftonville in Bloom. The huge amount of effort and pride households and businesses put into their displays is heartening to see and is the reason why the judges’ decisions are so difficult.

“Given the hardship and upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic this year has been especially challenging and the extra effort put into creating such beautiful, inventive and colourful displays has been both humbling and inspiring. A massive thanks to all our judges and also to our sponsor, Co-op.”

WINNERS

Best Front Garden

Gold – Kelly Abbott – Flat 1, 8 Clarendon Road

Silver – Hugh Oboyle – 1 Booth Place

Bronze – Adam Sharpe – 20 Prices Avenue

Best Container Garden

Gold – Hannah Barrs – 50 Madeira Rd Silver – Vivienne Osbourn – 12 Albion Rd Bronze – Charlotte Woolley – 54 Ethelbert Rd

Best Creative Display

Gold – Cassidy Wilson – Flat 4, 2 Second Ave Silver – Amy Shatliff – 88 Norfolk Road Bronze – Luke Sloane – 7 Florence Court

Best Commercial Display

Gold – Warwick Guesthouse Silver – Walpole Bay Hotel Bronze – Rosslyn Court

Best Community Garden

Gold – Newgate Gap Flowerbeds by Friends of Cliftonville Coastline (FOCC)

Best Street

Gold – Sweyn Road Silver – Ethelbert Road Bronze – Edgar Road