Police appeal after burglars target two Westgate cafes

Police are appealing for witnesses after two Westgate businesses were targeted by burglars.

Money was reported stolen from the till and damage was caused to the doors of the West Bay cafe in Sea Road at approximately 3am on Thursday, July 9.

The same business was burgled a second time overnight between Friday, July 10 and 9.55am the following day. Nothing was stolen during this incident.

An attempted burglary was also reported to have taken place between 5.30pm on July 10 and 7.30am the following morning, Pav’s cafe in St Mildred’s Gardens where damage was caused to the property.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting the relevant reference number for either the burglary in Sea Road (46/117024/20) or the attempted burglary in St Mildred’s Gardens (46/118884/20).

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org