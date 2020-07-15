Yani’s garden retreat proves a hit for reopened Zen-sational Nails in St Peter’s

A nail bar business in St Peter’s has grown so much that owner Yani Valdes-Vergel packed in her long-term job at Asda and has created a back garden salon.

Yani, 49, started Zen-sational Nails in 2016, originally as a mobile business and then working from a spare bedroom in her home.

But her services have been so popular that the mum-of-one has created a garden retreat for her customers and she has now reopened her doors following the enforced pandemic break.

Yani, who came from Cuba to England in 1996, said: “The business grew so much as I did more treatments that I built the cabin at the bottom of the garden. My ladies love it and it is a real retreat.”

Safety measures put in place to keep everyone safe amidst coronavirus include new double glazed windows for better ventilation, screens, masks and gloves, temperature taking equipment and hand sanitiser as well as contactless payment.

There is a one customer inside ast a time policy, clients must fill in a form for track and trace and there is a basket for belongings to go into to avoid cross contamination.

Yani reopened on Monday (July 13) and has had a steady stream of clients booked in.

She said: “It was so busy, it was brilliant. The ladies love the garden cabin and they have all said that they have felt safe here.”

Find Zen-sational Nails on facebook here

Or email zensationalnails@gmail.com