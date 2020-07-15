Emotional video celebrates Palm Bay Primary’s class of 2020

Children and staff at Palm Bay Primary School in Margate have created an emotional video celebrating the class of 2020 – those leaving to start secondary school in September.

Set to the soundtrack of Margate’s Social Singing Choir performing Let’s Go Swimming Wild by Sweet Baboo, it is a compilation of messages recorded in lockdown by Year 6 pupils and staff.

Head Teacher Lizzie Williams, said: “Year 6 children have been hit particularly hard by the Covid-19 crisis. Their SATs have been cancelled and they have missed out on a wide range of activities to prepare them for secondary education. In many cases, they have also been robbed of time with good friends who are going on to different schools.

“This video is a celebration of their time at Palm Bay. It marks an important milestone in their young lives and gives children and staff alike a chance to say goodbye and good luck.

“We will release it ahead of our socially-distanced leavers’ assembly, which promises to be even more emotional than usual, and I’d like to thank everyone involved in making it.”

In the film teachers tell the year group: “Remember that you are part of history like no other year group has been.”