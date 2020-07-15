Yobs destroy headstones and ornaments in Ramsgate memorial garden

Police are appealing for witnesses after yobs trashed a memorial garden in Ramsgate.

Headstones and ornaments were destroyed in the damage at St Laurence in Thanet Church, in High Street. It was reported to have happened overnight between 5pm on Monday, July 13 and the following day.

Graffiti was also found, tribute flowers were removed, and there were signs of a fire having taken place near a wooden bench.

Thanet District Commander Chief Inspector Ed Ruffle said: “We take a dim view of those who wantonly cause criminal damage, and we appreciate how people will feel when they hear the memorial garden has been desecrated.

“Officers have attended the scene and enquiries are continuing in order to identify those responsible.”

In a separate incident a memorial tree was also trashed in Dane Park.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage which might assist the investigation should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/120860/20.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or using the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org