Unsung Margate hero Rhonda needs your vote to scoop community award

An unsung hero from Margate is set for national recognition after being shortlisted for a prestigious community award.

Rhonda Kyte, from Margate, has been nominated for Orbit housing’s Better Days Award for helping others. She is a volunteer and has shopped for those in need during the pandemic. She has stood in queues for over an hour to get someone else’s medication, as they were unable to go themselves. She helps with people’s washing and drying and has cooked meals for others. Prior to coronavirus, she organised charity events and get-togethers and has been nominated for always going above and beyond to look after other people.

Community champions are being applauded in the annual Orbit Thriving Communities Awards and for the first time, the public is being asked to decide the winners, with voting closing on Sunday, July 26.

The awards celebrate Orbit customers and partners who go the extra mile to make a contribution to their local area or who have made a positive impact on their own lives.

Mark Hoyland, Group Chief Executive at Orbit, said: “While many award schemes have been cancelled due to the pandemic, we felt it more important than ever to put our customers first and to recognise our community heroes. Orbit leads in building thriving communities and we are delighted to share these inspirational stories and to ask the public to vote for their favourites.

“The situations and stories from our communities are often extraordinary and not told. The positive influence our nominees have; the difficulties they have overcome; and most of all the outstanding achievements and difference they have made; not just to themselves but to those around them.

“We want to shine the spotlight on the amazing people, charities, social enterprises, and businesses that share our values and make the world a better place, especially in current circumstances. We are always looking at ways to increase our impact on communities and these awards are to say well done and thank you. I wish the best of luck to all of our shortlisted nominees.”

The public vote will now determine who will be crowned champion in :

The Brian Griffiths’ Award – Orbit customers who have overcome significant social barriers. It is named in memory of the late Brian Griffiths, a former Orbit Board member who dedicated his life to helping others. The winner will receive funding to support further learning experiences, self-employment plans or other personal development opportunities.

Better Days Award – Orbit customers or groups who have made a positive contribution to their community. The winner will receive funding to support the continuation of their positive work.

Stronger Together Award – Orbit supply chain partners who have made a positive contribution to the community. The winner will be crowned Orbit’s supply chain partner of the year and receive a deluxe hamper.

Details of the shortlisted nominees for the Orbit Thriving Communities Awards can be found online at https://betterdays.orbit.org.uk/orbit-community-heroes.

Votes close on Sunday, July 26, with winners announced on Friday, August 14.