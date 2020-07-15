Sponsored: Awesome new business launches in Broadstairs

A brand new online food retailer has opened in Broadstairs. Awesome Wholefoods, based in St. Peter’s, has launched its new ecommerce site today (July 15).

The company prides itself on providing customers with a huge variety of different wholefoods of the highest quality. Awesome Wholefoods sell a wide range of different nuts, grains and pulses and much more that are all available for affordable prices.

Whether you are looking for some cupboard staples or to try a new healthier breakfast cereal then you won’t be disappointed with the range that Awesome Wholefoods have to offer.

Their website claims that their products are “awesome for you, your wallet and our planet” and stresses the importance of sustainability to the company.

“When we were exploring ideas and different routes, it was important to us that we get everything right from the beginning,” said Joe Barclay, Marketing Executive at Awesome Wholefoods.

“Plastic waste is a massive issue that is close to our hearts and from the outset we wanted to make sure that Awesome Wholefoods wouldn’t contribute to the problem. We want to be part of the solution, not the pollution and that’s why Awesome Wholefoods is almost completely plastic free.”

Awesome Wholefoods use NatureFlex compostable packaging that is made from sustainably sourced wood pulp.

“Sustainability has always been important to us and so we decided that all Awesome Wholefoods products would be in compostable packing. Compostable packaging is a great step in the right direction, but we are always looking for ways to make our business more awesome, especially in terms of sustainability,” said Joe.

The company also boasts a huge range of products that are suitable for Vegan and Vegetarian diets.

“Every year, Vegan and Vegetarian diets become more and more popular so we wanted to make sure that we catered to those needs. Over 90% of our products are suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians,” said Joe.

“We’re in constant contact with our suppliers to ensure that all of the product information and specifications, including suitability for different diets, are up to date and in line with industry standards and requirements.”

Awesome Wholefoods is initially selling exclusively to Thanet areas to allow residents to gain early access to the new brand before Awesome Wholefoods eventually expands country-wide.

The business offers free delivery for orders of £15 and above with an express delivery (1-3 business days) option available.

Visit www.awesomewholefoods.com to check out their range of seeds, nuts, cereals, fruit and much, much more.

Awesome Wholefoods are offering a discount for Thanet residents of 10% off their first orders when they sign up to the mailing list or use the code AWE10M3 at the checkout

You can get in contact with Awesome Wholefoods via their website, email hello@awesomewholefoods.com or through their facebook or Instagram page