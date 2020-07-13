Photos: ‘Mini’ Thanet Vintage Bus Run in Ramsgate

Photos by Frank Leppard

Three vintage buses were on show by Ramsgate Boating Pool yesterday (July 13).

The vehicles were on show for a ‘mini’ Thanet Vintage Bus Run as the full event had to be [postponed due to the pandemic.

Usually the buses drive a route along the coastline but instead there was a static display.

The road run event was originally created by Mick Martin and was conceived to welcome the return of open top East Kent bus Pride Of Thanet into the world of preservation.

Organiser Jay Bamford said: “It went really well and it was nice to see so many of our regular riders and meet a few new ones too. It was a bit smaller and more intimate than the full run which gave me more of a chance to chat to people. There was lots of nice feedback.”

The buses – 1964 AEC Regent V AFN780B, 1972 Daimler Fleetline MLK550L and 1978 Bristol VR WKO137S – also did some short trips around the block with passengers – social distancing was in place.