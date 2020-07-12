Police search for driver following Cliftonville crash

Police are looking for the driver of a car which crashed in Cliftonville in the early hours of today (July 12) ending up on its side.

A black Audi flipped upside down on Approach Road at around 00.15am but the driver left the scene before police arrived.

A resident in the street said: “I saw the damage this morning, the back of a van was smashed up, and from the tyre marks and the fact the car was pretty much upside down, I’d think he was going at a fair rate. There’s just a few tyre marks on the road from the ABS kicking in.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended the area and the vehicle was recovered. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the driver who had left the area before officers arrived.”