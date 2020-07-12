New rules for using Kent waste and recycling centres – with more slots available

From tomorrow (July 13) waste and recycling centres in Kent will be open seven days a week and residents can book two slots per calendar month rather than one.

Opening hours and slots will also be increased and people can view which slots are available a month in advance rather than the current nine days.

Book your slot

Centres will be open from 8:30am to 3:45pm, 7 days a week.

Booking slots are:

8:30am to 9:45am

10am to 11:15pm

11:30pm to 12:45pm

1pm to 2:15pm

2:30pm to 3:45pm

To visit you must book a slot using the online booking form.

You can book up to 1 month in advance and new slots are added each day, so if you’re unable to book a slot then keep checking back until there’s one available.

Once booked, you will be sent a reference number via email which you must use when visiting the centre.

Visiting the centre

When visiting, you:

must have your booking reference number. You can display this via your phone or printed/ written down on a piece of paper

are advised to wear a pair of gloves (garden, latex, rubber etc). If you wish to wear a mask to limit the risk of infection you can. These must be disposed of at home

must only attend the site once within your booking slot and cannot revisit. If you miss your slot, you may not be permitted to use the site on this occasion.

All materials usually accepted at your local centre will be accepted.

Who can visit

You can bring one other person from your own household with you to assist with unloading items, but this is at staff discretion.

If you have a disability, or have difficulty removing waste from your vehicle yourself, we can help. Please speak to a member of site staff on arrival.

If you have no option but to bring children with you, they must always stay in the vehicle.

COVID-19 affected waste

If you are disposing of waste contaminated or potentially contaminated with COVID-19, please:

double bag the material

store the bag securely for 72 hours.

Terms and conditions

When visiting, residents must note that:

abusive behaviour towards staff or other customers will not be tolerated and you could be banned

centre rules must be adhered to

those who do not comply may be asked to leave and may be banned

the centre may have to close temporarily or for longer periods with no warning if required

security measures will be in place at the sites and body worn cameras will be used as required to ensure customers and site staff safety.

Social distancing rules

The following social distancing rules will be applied across all sites:

Assistance will only be provided if you have a disability or have difficulty in removing waste from your vehicle.

Traffic management will be in place, with reduced parking bays to make sure that we can observe the government’s rules on social distancing.

One customer at a time on the access platform/gantry, only when a member of staff is not operating the machines.

Any flytipped items left outside centre entrances or access roads is a crime. If you wish to report any flytipping, please report this online.