Thanet teen’s fundraising bid for baby Kofi

A former Ursuline College student has launched a fundraising bid in aid of a family who helped make her trip to Ghana unforgettable.

Nicole Adams, from Palm Bay, carried out voluntary work in the country during a trip in 2018 with the Kent Scouts Global Project team. Livingstone was host for the team.

He and his wife have a beautiful baby boy called Kofi. Sadly Kofi has been born with spina bifida and is in hospital in Accra.

Nicole is now fundraising to help the family.

She said: “In 2018 I managed to have the opportunity through scouting to do 2 weeks of voluntary work in Ghana, this is where I met Livingstone. He took us to so many different places and just made it an unforgettable trip. Even though his life is nowhere near as easy as ours he never failed to smile and that was such an eye opener for me as it’s made me appreciate what I have a lot more.

“In Ghana we helped out at two schools where we would teach them things from the abc for the little ones to maths for the older one that was above GCSE level.

“We just got the news of Livingstone becoming a new dad to baby Kofi. However he was born with Spina Bifida and the operation he needs costs just over £1000. They don’t have any of that money so without our help baby Kofi won’t be able to have that operation.”

