Four injured during Ramsgate disturbance

Kent Police is appealing for information following reports of a disturbance in Ramsgate.

Officers were called to Plains of Waterloo yesterday (July 11) at around 9.20pm where four people reported injuries and two were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Injuries were described as ‘lacerations.’

One witness described seeing a car mount the pavement and drive at a group of people. The area was blocked off by officers while they dealt with the incident.

Today a 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault. She remains in police custody whilst enquiries continue.

Patrols remain in the area to investigate the circumstances of this incident and ask for any witnesses, who haven’t yet been in touch, to call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting reference 11-1585. Officers would particularly like to hear from anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.