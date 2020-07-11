The Art of Isolation with Margate painter Anthony Giles

July 11, 2020

Anthony Giles -An Indian yellow sunset

Margate artist Anthony Giles will hold an exhibition of pieces painted during the covid ‘lockdown.’

The Art of Isolation will take place at Pie Factory Margate from July 24-August 4.

Anthony, who took up painting in 2002 after a car accident left him with serious back injuries meaning he couldn’t continue as a landscape designer, created the pieces during a period of isolation – painting each day.

Anthony Giles Dragon Cloud Margate Beach

Many pieces are unfinished, awaiting completion, but he has put together enough new landscapes and seascapes to hold a solo exhibition of the new collection.

The exhibition will be open daily 10am to 5pm and 10am to 1pm on August 4.

Pie Factory Margate, 5 Broad Street, Margate

