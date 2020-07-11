A man in his 70s has been pronounced dead at the scene following emergency services call to Botany Bay

A man in his 70s has been pronounced dead at the scene following an emergency services call out to Botany Bay.

Kent Police was called at 8.49am to the Marine Drive area of Broadstairs following concern for a person on the beach.

Officers and Secamb are currently in attendance at the cliff top area and on the beach.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to the beach near Marine Drive, Broadstairs at 8.49am following concern for a man in his 70s.

“He was confirmed deceased at the scene. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”