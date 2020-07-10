Hartsdown celebrates International Baccalaureate success

Sixth Form students at Hartsdown Academy are celebrating impressive results in the International Baccalaureate Career-related Programme (IBCP).

At a socially-distanced results day students opened their exam envelopes to be met with an array of brilliant grades, achieving success despite the closure of schools in March due to coronavirus.

Both IB English and Music students celebrated a 100% pass rate, with students on-track to gain places at their first choices for university and securing jobs and apprenticeships.

Individual successes include:

Drew Noakes, who achieved a 5 in English and is going on to study the subject at degree level next year.

Charlie Humphreys, who is going on to study Sports Science at university achieving 5s in both Psychology and English

Callum Bennet, who after gaining 4s in Psychology and English is going on to an apprenticeship as in Forensic Healthcare.

Head teacher Matt Tate said “We are incredibly proud of our hard-working students and staff for their incredible successes, which is all the more amazing given the challenges that they have faced with coronavirus, with students completing their final year with schools closed.

“Last year we were lauded for the progress our students make with us at Sixth Form by the SSAT, gaining a national award for outstanding progress. This year. with these results, we are on track to better that.”