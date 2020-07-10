Bring fun street theatre to your doorstep with UPS

A dog agility team with a difference can be brought right to your doorstep with a special UPS (Unique Performance Service) delivery.

With Covid restrictions meaning gatherings are confined to 30 people or less a trip to the theatre is not possible just yet.

But Looping the Loop has launched an ingenious scheme to bring the theatre to you.

UPS is the ultimate delivery solution. Your own live performance delivered by professional actors. Think “Just Eat”, but with food for the soul rather than the stomach.

This July, Thanet households can book a visit from Nearly Normal’s Dog Agility Team – featuring three talented but unpredictable puppet dogs, Gladys, Mabel and Cynthia. Directed by Looping the Loop’s Ellie Jones it’s a family show in the truest sense, as Ellie performs with husband and professional actor, Steve, and 10-year old son Sam!

Over the last five years, Looping the Loop has enlivened Thanet’s high streets, seafronts, parks and shopping centres with We Are Nearly Normal, a choreographed street theatre performance team who have appeared as the Dog Agility Team, Cupids, Librarians, Space Cadets and even Social Dancers.

Now they are coming to you, with a short performance delivered (contactless) direct to your door. And the UPS team will also throw in your own dog puppet activity kit!

An Almost Alice performance is also being planned, bringing Wonderland characters to people’s homes.

Performances are for 15 minutes and cost £30, including booking fee and up to 6 kits. Neighbours/friends are welcome to join as long as social distancing is observed giving people an opportunity to split the cost.

Find out more at http://www.loopingtheloopfestival.org.uk/unexpected-performance-service.html