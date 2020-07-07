Police appeal for witnesses to Margate railway station brawl

Detectives from British Transport Police are appealing for witnesses after a large fight and assault took place at Margate railway station.

The brawl broke out on platforms at the station between a group of youths and a group of men on Wednesday, June 24 at around 9pm. One teenager was suffered a head injury after being hit with a bottle and a 16-year-old youth from Ramsgate was arrested at the scene.

Several members of the group also trespassed, by crossing the tracks on to another platform.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have seen the groups together beforehand, is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 537 of 24/06/20.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.