One teen arrested and one taken to hospital following fight at Margate Railway Station

A teenager was arrested and another taken to hospital with a head injury following a fight at Margate Railway Station yesterday (June 24).

British Transport Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the station just before 9pm.

A BTP spokesman said: “British Transport Police were called at 8.57pm to Margate station following a report of a fight.

“Officers attended and arrested a 16-year-old boy from Ramsgate. Another teenage boy suffered an injury to his head during the incident and was taken to hospital for treatment. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

An ambulance service spokesman added: “One ambulance crew attended the scene and one patient was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”