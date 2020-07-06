Westie the Womble to be found on Westgate Scarecrow Trail

Westie the Westgate Womble is just one of the ‘scarecrows’ that people will be able to spot during a festival in the town this month.

The Scarecrow Festival on July 18 and 19 replaces the cancelled Westgate Day event.

The idea comes from Westgate-on-Sea Community Spirit member Lorraine Hambidge who has led and been involved in other projects such as Westgate’s Remembrance installation, the scheme to create laundry bags and then scrubs and making Dementia twiddle muffs cannula covers and mastectomy cushions for QEQM hospital and care homes.

And Lorraine, with husband Richard, are the creators of Westie, who took four days to make out of recycled materials and stands almost 6ft tall.

Some 45 scarecrows have been created for the trail and will provide a brilliant opportunity for families to get out and discover the wonderful creations spread around the town and vote for their favourites.

The Trail will take place on July 18-19 from noon until 5pm both days.

If you would like to pledge a scarecrow for the festival email admin@westgateonsea.gov.uk

Updated maps for the trail will also be available by contacting the same email.