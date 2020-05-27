Westgate Day is cancelled – but get ready for a Scarecrow Festival instead

Westgate Day, which launched last year and had been intended as an annual event, will not be able to go ahead this summer due to uncertainty over coronavirus.

The event, organised by Westgate Town Council, was due to have taken place on July 18.

Last year activities on the greens at Sea Road which included a performance stage with residents and groups from across the community showcasing their talents, a fun fair, artisan marketplace in Adrian Square and psychic readings, hog roast, an award-winning cake maker and ice creams.

Despite the decision to cancel the town residents are being invited to mark the date with an alternative event and get involved in the first collaborative Scarecrow Festival in Westgate on Sea.

This had originally been planned for September this year and is being organised by Westgate-on-sea Community Spirit group and Fixology at Westgate.

The idea comes from Westgate-on-Sea Community Spirit member Lorraine Hambidge who has led and been involved in other projects such as Westgate’s Remembrance installation, the scheme to create laundry bags and then scrubs and making Dementia twiddle muffs cannula covers and mastectomy cushions for QEQM hospital and care homes.

Scarecrows have a long history in the country and Scarecrow Festivals take place each year in small towns and villages, often used as fundraising events.

It is hoped that Westgate can use the opportunity to promote the town as a future destination for visitors.

Residents are being asked to join in and pledge to build their own scarecrow or make it a joint effort with neighbours.

Westgate councillor Matthew Scott said: “The festival will be over the weekend of July 18-19 and hopefully it provide a brilliant opportunity for families to get out and discover the wonderful creations spread around the town and vote for their favourites.

“The Trail will start on July 18 from noon until 5pm and be repeated on July 19 from noon until 5pm. The scarecrows will be all around the town of Westgate on Sea.

“We will be providing a trail map of the scarecrows to help people locate them all, pledge a scarecrow during lockdown and let us see how creative we can all get.”

Email admin@westgateonsea.gov.uk to request further details and/or pledge a scarecrow.