Kent’s £4bn tourism economy faces 80% income loss

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan

Kent’s tourism economy could lose up to 80% of its annual income this year, it has emerged.

Around 65 million people visit Kent each year, contributing nearly £4billion to the local economy over the 12-month period and supporting one in 10 jobs.

However, over 90% of Kent’s tourism businesses are currently shut, including pubs and hotels, as the industry enters its peak season. Thanet’s Dreamland summer attraction was among the chief casualties, issuing redundancy notice to 52 staff in April.

Visit Kent’s chief executive officer, Deirdre Wells, said: “As many businesses will need to operate with far less capacity, due to social distancing restrictions, there will clearly be an impact on revenue.”

The tourism organisation has forecast income losses varying between 30% and 80% over the next few months while further concerns have been raised about imposing social distancing measures in an “economically viable way”.

KCC’s main opposition leader, Cllr Rob Bird (Lib Dem), said “time is of the essence” for the survival of Kent’s visitor economy during a virtual public meeting last week.