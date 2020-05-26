Kent’s £4bn tourism economy faces 80% income loss

By Local Democracy Reporter Ciaran Duggan
Kent’s tourism economy could lose up to 80% of its annual income this year, it has emerged.
Around 65 million people visit Kent each year, contributing nearly £4billion to the local economy over the 12-month period and supporting one in 10 jobs.
However, over 90% of Kent’s tourism businesses are currently shut, including pubs and hotels, as the industry enters its peak season. Thanet’s Dreamland summer attraction was among the chief casualties, issuing redundancy notice to 52 staff in April.
Visit Kent’s chief executive officer, Deirdre Wells, said: “As many businesses will need to operate with far less capacity, due to social distancing restrictions, there will clearly be an impact on revenue.”
The tourism organisation has forecast income losses varying between 30% and 80% over the next few months while further concerns have been raised about imposing social distancing measures in an “economically viable way”.
KCC’s main opposition leader, Cllr Rob Bird (Lib Dem), said “time is of the essence” for the survival of Kent’s visitor economy during a virtual public meeting last week.
KCC’s former Lib Dem leader Trudy Dean called for urgent County Hall action to support the struggling sector. She said: “Kent has a huge reliance upon tourism.
“The people who want to book holidays in Kent will want to know that the accommodation they are coming to is doing things properly, such as social distancing rules.”
Cllr Bird added: “We need to see what damage has been done to our visitor economy and what steps are being taken to support in the recovery, and, we need to do that very quickly if we want to get our recovery right.”
After the virtual meeting, Ms Wells concluded: “What is clear is that, despite the industry facing its biggest ever challenge, our businesses remain passionate about welcoming visitors to our beautiful county.”
