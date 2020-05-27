Man arrested following disturbance report in Cliftonville

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Cliftonville on suspicion of criminal damage and common assault following reports of a disturbance today (May 27).

Armed officers were in attendance at the scene in Surrey Road but the team is understood to have been nearby and the incident was not firearm related.

A Kent Police spokesman said: “Kent Police was called to an address in Surrey Road, Cliftonville, at 10.50am to reports of a disturbance.

“A 19-year-old man from Margate has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody. Officers remain at the scene as part of their enquiries.”