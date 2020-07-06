Live animal export protests due to take place in Ramsgate

Protesters against live animal exports will gather in Ramsgate tomorrow (July 7).

Campaigners will be at the Royal Harbour Approach roundabout from 5pm. Three lorries carrying sheep are expected to arrive at 6pm ready to board export ship, the Joline.

The shipments are expected to take place regularly due to the Eid Festival at the end of July.

A Kent Against Animal Live Exports (KAALE) spokesperson said: “The animals are taken on long journeys, often in intolerable heat, to face slaughter or further fattening on a veal farm which is totally unnecessary and cruel.

“The protests are essential in order to obtain video evidence of the condition of the animals and to raise awareness of their plight as we move closer to the ban on the trade which has been promised by Government for the end of this year.”

Another shipment is expected on Thursday (July 9) at 8pm with KAALE campaigners gathering from 7pm. Live animals are exported to support the “festival of sacrifice” on the Muslim calendar. The event provokes added protest from animal campaigners who highlight the conditions the animals travel in, the length of time they are sometimes in transit and the fate that awaits them at their destination.

Protesters have been asked to wear masks and observe social distancing where possible.