Live animal export protests due to take place in Ramsgate

July 6, 2020 Kathy Bailes News 5

Live export protest

Protesters against live animal exports will gather in Ramsgate tomorrow (July 7).

Campaigners will be at the Royal Harbour Approach roundabout from 5pm. Three lorries carrying sheep are expected to arrive at 6pm ready to board export ship, the Joline.

The shipments are expected to take place regularly due to the Eid Festival at the end of July.

A Kent Against Animal Live Exports (KAALE) spokesperson said: “The animals are taken on long journeys, often in intolerable heat, to face slaughter or further fattening on a veal farm which is totally unnecessary and cruel.

“The protests are essential in order to obtain video evidence of the condition of the animals and  to raise awareness of their plight as we move closer to the ban on the trade which has been promised by Government for the end of this year.”

Protesters have been asked to wear masks and observe social distancing where possible.