Man treated by paramedics following out of control bonfire in Margate

A man was treated by paramedics last night (July 5) for smoke inhalation after a bonfire became out of control in Margate.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Invicta Road at 7.16pm after the bonfire spread through trees to a garage. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames.

The man was left in the care of ambulance crews suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation. Following the incident firefighters are urging people to carefully consider the placement and size of any bonfires that are being planned. For more information please visit https://www.kent.fire-uk.org/your-safety/home-safety/a-z-of-safety-what-are-the-risks/bonfires/