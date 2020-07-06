A virtual welcome from Ramsgate Arts Primary for new pupils and families

Transition from nursery into school is a big step for little children and their families. Despite lockdown restrictions, a warm welcome is already under way for children and parents joining Reception classes from September.

The early years team is holding virtual meetings online with parents to discuss their child’s needs, rather than the usual home visits to prepare them for their new educational adventure.

The school has also created a friendly video that introduces Head of School Nick Budge and his deputy Hanna Beech, head of early years Sophie Spurrier and the Reception teachers and teaching assistants, the special needs co-ordinator and the wellbeing assistant, plus the main reception staff.

The main meet and greet teddy bears picnic usually held in July for the little ones to explore their new surroundings and meet classmates is still going ahead but it will take place in early September.

Attendance at school for Reception will be phased for the first few weeks of the new school year, becoming full time from September 24.

Sophie Spurrier explained: “We have adapted the way that children and families approach transitions from nursery to Reception year.

“Joining Reception is a big step and we are doing everything possible to make this as smooth and enjoyable as possible.”

In an information pack available to all parents, she states: ““We are making the necessary adjustments to our usual transition routines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of you and your child. Despite the current circumstances, it is our utmost aim that your child still has a positive start to school life, including some opportunities to meet their teachers and peers.

“We truly appreciate the importance and excitement of starting school. However under the current circumstances we do understand that you may have concerns or questions at this time. Please feel free to contact the school if you have any concerns or questions that need addressing.”

Mr Budge said: “We are excited about meeting our new Reception children. They will get the usual warm reception from us all and every care is being taken to ensure they enjoy the start of the journey at RAPS.

“The summer term parent visits and social get together are important for our Reception team. While it is not possible to do this in person this year, our team is already forging strong links to ensure each family and child will get the best information possible before they joining us.

“We can’t wait to welcome them for the start of their amazing adventure at RAPS in September with our teddy bears picnic.”