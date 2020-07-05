Community news from around Thanet

QEQM Hospital League of Friends

QEQM Hospital celebrated its 90th birthday on Fridat,July 3 – nine decades of service to the Thanet community and beyond. Having supported the Hospital for the last 73 years, we were delighted to be invited to attend the socially distanced celebrations. Cakes were given to patients and medical teams, which we were happy to contribute towards- a much-deserved little treat.

Grateful thanks to all those who supported the special fundraising event run by the Walmer Castle Greek Taverna in Westgate on Sunday 28th June to raise funds for our charity. Huge appreciation to the Taverna’s management and staff who worked extremely hard and absorbed all the costs – so 100% of the donations received for the meze takeaway meals provided came to the League of Friends and in turn will benefit the patients and staff at the hospital. The excellent sum of £2,900 was raised.

Royal Temple Yacht Club – by Karen Cox

With the current restrictions on competitive sailing restricting yachts to only tow members of the same household and the weekend weather not being conducive to two handed sailing, members of the Royal Temple Yacht Club have had to turn to other means to get their sailing fix.

Enter RC Lasers – or remote controlled Lasers. A quarter the size of a normal Laser dingy they are a great way for competitive sailors to hone their skills from the socially distanced safety of the pontoon.

The full size Laser dingy was designed by Bruce Kirby and is by far the most popular dingy sailed in 40 countries around the world. In 1995 Jon Elmaleh, a past World Champion of the Radio Controlled Marblehead class approached Bruce with the idea of making a 1/4 scale version of the Laser for radio controlled racing. The strict one design means that all of the Lasers are identical so you have to rely purely on skill to win a race.

Ten members of the Royal Temple Yacht Club met at the inner harbour in Ramsgate this morning, two of whom had never raced a remote controlled Laser before. They were also joined by a man who was very skilled, club member Adrian Tomlinson who has previously come second in the National Championships and third in the Worlds. Adrian provided the buoys and the starting clock and the competition started with new Rear Comm. Sail Nick Rawbone keeping an eye on the proceedings. With lockdown meaning that the racing season hasn’t yet got underway, it’s been left to Nick to come up with new ways to entertain the sailors.

The weather tried its hardest to knock the Lasers down with very blustery conditions, the wind gusting up to 20 knots and constantly shifting making conditions difficult. The group had to give their full attention to their yachts but thankfully there wasn’t a repeat of a previous incident when one competitor was concentrating so hard that he stepped off the end of the pontoon into the water!

Sixteen races later and Adrian proved once again to be a winner, but it was tightly contested with Paul Woodward and Mike Brand, championship winner and Gold Cup winner in last years Euromarine Insurance Ramsgate Week full size yacht regatta pushing hard for second and third place.