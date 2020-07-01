Man charged over stabbing in Ramsgate

A 32-year-old man has been charged following a stabbing in Ramsgate on Monday (June 29).

Kent Police was called to High Street,/Church Hill at 11.50am after a man was reported to have suffered injuries consistent with stab wounds. He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Liam Elward, 32, of High Street, Ramsgate was arrested in a nearby alleyway shortly before 5pm. He has since been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and a public order offence.

He will appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link today (July 1).