Former councillor pleads not guilty to criminal damage charges

Former councillor Ian Driver has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of criminal damage.

Mr Driver appeared by virtual video link before Medway magistrates today (July 1).

He was arrested yesterday as police carried out an investigation in relation to a series of anti-racism graffiti tags sprayed in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The Broadstairs resident is accused of spraying graffiti on Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council offices at Pierremont Hall, the office of the Broadstairs Folk Week, the Thanet council owned Dickens Museum, the box protecting the controversial Uncle Mack memorial plaque and two street signs in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The father-of-three, 63, of Sea View Road, Broadstairs, has been bailed with conditions.

He will appear at Margate Magistrates’ Court on September 27.