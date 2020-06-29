Road in Ramsgate closed off as officers investigate ‘stabbing’ incident

Emergency services Photo Ade Cahill

Police have cordoned off an area in Ramsgate following a reported stabbing.

Officers have closed Church Hill/High Street while the incident is investigated. South East Coast Ambulance Service is also at the scene.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to a property in High Street, Ramsgate at 11.50am following a report of an assault.

Photos Angela Mayes

“A man sustained an injury consistent with a stab wound. He was treated by South East Coast Ambulance Service. His injuries are not deemed life threatening and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“The road has been closed and officers are investigating the incident.”

