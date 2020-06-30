Programme of films released for Dreamland drive-in cinema events this August

Dreamland in Margate will be reinvented this August as a drive-in cinema.

The amusement park, which like other businesses was forced to close its doors in March due to the pandemic, is unable to resume normal business due to the rules against large gatherings and the logistics of socially distancing.

However, the park will become a socially distanced drive-in cinema on selected days in August to show a series of fantastic films on its huge HD outdoor screen.

The team has carefully adjusted the 12 acre site so that 47 vehicles can safely drive into the Scenic Stage arena – in the middle of the amusement park, – and watch movies from the comfort and safety of their cars.

Guests attending the screenings will be able to bring their own food and drink to enjoy in their cars. A limited range of food and drink will also be available to purchase on the evening, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Dreamland CEO Eddie Kemsley said: “We made the difficult but responsible decision at the beginning of lockdown that, to reduce the spread of COVID-19, we could not operate our rides in summer 2020.

“But I’m delighted to announce that we’ve got a sizzling, all-you-can-treat drive-in movie programme this summer instead.

“Now parents don’t need to worry about keeping themselves and their children entertained -and safe – because we’ve got the perfect events to enjoy. All within the stunning surroundings of our vintage amusement park, and in the safest way possible.”

Wednesday mornings and afternoons – family-friendly films:

10.00am, 5th August Cars (PG)

3.00pm, 5th August Back to the Future (PG)

10.00am, 12th August Shark Tale (PG)

3.00pm, 12th August Back to the Future II (PG)

10.00am, 19th August Finding Nemo (U)

3.00pm, 19th August Back to the Future III (PG)

Friday evenings

6.00pm, 7th August Bohemian Rapsody (12A)

6.00pm, 14th August Rocket Man (12A)

6.00pm, 21st August The Fast and the Furious (15)

Price £35 (+booking fee) per car, and Dreamland members receive a 10% discount (£31.50 + booking fee).

Dreamland members pre-sale 10am Tuesday, June 30. General admission on sale 10am Wednesday, July 1.

Larger vehicles will be positioned at the rear of the arena.

Dreamland Margate and its iconic Scenic Railway celebrate the 100th anniversary on July 3. The centenary celebrations will continue until July 2, 2021, and the park has already announced a rollover of the many of its planned 2020 events to next year.

As the park’s heritage rides do not conform to the social distancing limitations necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Dreamland has decided not to operate the amusement park as normal in 2020 in order to keep guests safe.

Full screenings programme: https://www.dreamland.co.uk/events

Upcoming e vents at Dreamland (subject to government social distancing regulations)

2020

3 rd September The Levellers

September The Levellers 5 th September Hybrid Minds

September Hybrid Minds 2 nd October Outatime

October Outatime 16 th October Faithless DJ Set

October Faithless DJ Set 17 th October Sector 9

October Sector 9 31 st October Totally Wired Halloween

October Totally Wired Halloween 21 st November Impuritas

November Impuritas 28th November Stone Foundation

2021

4 th April Totally Wired Ballroom Blitz

April Totally Wired Ballroom Blitz 28 th – 30 th May The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender

– 30 May The Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender 3 rd – 4 th July Hi-Tide Festival (Fat Boy Slim and Madness headliners)

– 4 July Hi-Tide Festival (Fat Boy Slim and Madness headliners) 8 th July The Beat

July The Beat 24 th July De La Soul

July De La Soul 14 th August Pride: All Saints Live

August Pride: All Saints Live 21st August Andy C+ Dimension, Dillinja, High Contrast, DJ Flight and more.