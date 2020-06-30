Former councillor arrested on suspicion of criminal damage

Former councillor Ian Driver has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The arrest was made this morning (June 30) and Mr Driver remains in custody while police enquiries continue.

The investigation is in relation to a series of anti-racism graffiti tags sprayed in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The Broadstairs resident, who was under investigation over the spray painting of the protective box covering the Uncle Mack memorial in Broadstairs following a Black Lives Matter demonstration in Broadstairs on June 13, publicly admitted the vandalism in a blog post yesterday.

In the post he revealed he had sprayed graffiti on Broadstairs and St Peter’s Town Council offices at Pierremont Hall, the office of the Broadstairs Folk Week, the Thanet council owned Dickens Museum, the box protecting the controversial Uncle Mack memorial plaque and two street signs in Broadstairs and Ramsgate.

The father-of-three said the act was in response to a Town Council recommendation to retain the Uncle Mack memorial despite issues of black facing racism and, Mr Driver says, Thanet council’s “woefully inadequate review of its publicly funded racist properties and activities.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police is investigating criminal damage carried out in Broadstairs, reportedly during the weekend of 27 and 28 June.

“Officers have arrested a 63-year-old man from Broadstairs on suspicion of causing criminal damage. He remains in custody while enquiries continue.”