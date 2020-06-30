Family bewildered after arson attack on Ramsgate home while they were inside

Kent Police officers are investigating after a suspected arson attack on a family home in Ramsgate.

Petrol was poured over cardboard boxes left out for recycling at the property in Central Road. The pile was then set alight causing flames to erupt the full height of the 10 ft wall.

A couple, a 13-year-old and the family dog were in the property at the time.

The mum-of-one at the house, who has asked not to be named, said the family are bewildered by the attack and scared that it could happen again.

She said: “We were just sitting in our front room and could smell what we thought was a bonfire. Then there was this whoosh and my partner went out to see the fire travelling up our 10ft back wall. He managed to put it out but a couple of minutes longer and the fire would have been in the back door and in our house.

“It is really scary and we just want to know why. We keep to ourselves, haven’t fallen out with anyone so literally have no idea why this has happened. We just want to know who and why.

“Hopefully someone will come forward with some information so we can find out whether this was random because at the moment we are worried that it could happen again.”

Kent Fire and Rescue Service were called in by police and have now fitted smoke detectors in the property.

The woman said: “They were brilliant and got here really fast even though we had put the fire out.”

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called to Central Road at 4.35pm on Monday, June 29 following a report of a fire.

“The incident is being treated as arson and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information can call police on 01843 222289 quoting 29/1100.