Three men injured in scaffold accident in Margate

Three men have been taken to hospital after a scaffolding ‘collapse’ in Margate this morning (June 26).

One man is understood to have suffered a suspected broken back after saying he was suffering pain and was airlifted to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford. The two other men have less serious injuries and were taken to Margate’s QEQM.

The incident took place at a property in Upper Grove at around 9am.

Three ambulances, a paramedic car and the air ambulance attended.

Kent Police were also in attendance. A spokesman said: “Kent Police was called at 9.35am to a report that three men had fallen from scaffolding in Upper Grove, Margate.

“Officers attended to assist Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service.”

The Health and Safety Executive is also on site.