Suspected distraction burglar charged with Broadstairs and Sandwich offences

A suspected distraction burglar is to appear in court charged with offences in Sandwich and Broadstairs.

John Parker, 23, of Wife of Bath Hill, Canterbury, has been charged with carrying out a burglary at a property in Strand Street, Sandwich, on Saturday, June 20 where a bag containing cash and cards were reported stolen.

He was charged with carrying out a second burglary on the same date, in Broadstairs Road, Broadstairs, where a purse containing cash and keys was taken from a property.

He was also charged with the burglary of a property in Norman Road, Broadstairs on Monday, June 15 and with fraudulently withdrawing cash from a bank account in Broadstairs on the same date.

Mr Parker appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court via virtual link on Tuesday (June 23) and was remanded in custody.

The case will next be heard at Canterbury Crown Court on July 20.