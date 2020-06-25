Dreamland Heritage Trust bid to mark Scenic Railway’s 100th year with record-breaking virtual ride

Friday, July 3 will mark the 100th anniversary since the opening of Dreamland’s Scenic Railway, and the Dreamland Heritage Trust will be celebrating this landmark by hosting a “Record Breaking” virtual roller coaster ride, live on their Facebook page.

The Dreamland Heritage Trust, with park operator Sands had planned a huge series of celebrations to mark the anniversary, but these have been postponed due to the coronavirus crisis, the rules on social distancing and the ban on large gatherings.

The restrictions have led the Dreamland Heritage Trust to think of new and creative ways of celebrating the 100th anniversary. The charity will be inviting everybody to join them on the Dreamland Heritage Trust Facebook Live between midday and 1pm on July 3, where “visitors” can take a virtual ride of the Scenic in celebration of her 100th year.

Dreamland Heritage Trust exists to protect and promote the heritage and history surrounding the UK’s oldest amusement park. DHT hopes the number of people joining its Facebook Live will set a new unofficial record for passengers on a virtual roller coaster ride. As a small charity it cannot afford the several thousand pounds it would cost to register the event as an official record-busting bid.

In the 100 day run up to the official birthday the Dreamland Heritage Trust has been sharing its archive of photos and memories of Dreamland via its Facebook and Instagram pages – prompting hundreds of people to share their memories and love of the amusement park through the years.

DHT wants as many people as possible to like and follow the Dreamland Heritage Trust and join the virtual ride. The current official virtual ride world record stands at less than 500 people.

An event invitation is due to be posted to the Trust’s facebook page tomorrow