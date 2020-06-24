Cliftonville Farmers’ Market is back

Cliftonville Farmers’ Market returns this Sunday (June 28) with a wide range of regular stall-holders.

The market, like all others, has been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. An easing of covid restrictions meant outdoor markets were able to go ahead earlier this month.

The Cliftonville Farmers’ Market, which takes place at the Oval Bandstand on Cliftonville’s Eastern Esplanade, will have hand sanitiser on site and put social distancing measures in place.

There will be a separate entrance and exit, both on Eastern Esplanade.

There will be 13 stallholders offering locally brewed beer, wild game, Kentish cheeses, artisan bread, cakes, croissants, vegetarian slices, honey. meat, seasonal veg, preserves, coffee, strawberries, raspberries, apples, juices, savoury pies, Hungarian cakes & biscuits, jams, crumbles, plants, doggie treats and more.

The market is open from 10am to 1pm.