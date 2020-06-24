Man taken to hospital after car crashes into wall in Margate

A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Margate today (June 24).

Kent Police was called at 12.30pm to a report a car had crashed into a wall in Addiscombe Road.

A resident said: “I heard a massive bang, a bit of smoke went up and then police closed the road.”

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the man was taken to hospital. His injuries are not understood to be life-threatening.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said: “Ambulance crews attended the scene and one patient has been taken to William Harvey Hospital for further treatment.”

A road closure has been in place while emergency services deal with the incident.