Road closure and air ambulance landed following crash on Northdown Park Road

The road is blocked and an air ambulance has landed close by following a crash in Northdown Park Road this afternoon (June 21).

A motorbike and a car have been involved in a collision. The road is closed both ways from Offley Close to Millmead Avenue.

The air ambulance has landed in a field off Millmead Road.

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Kent Police was called at 2.55pm to Northdown Park Road, Margate to reports of a collision involving a car and a motorbike.

“The motorcyclist and driver and passenger of the car are currently being treated at the scene by ambulance crews.”

UPDATE: The air ambulance was not needed for patients.