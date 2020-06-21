Thanet community news: Films, theatre, Rotary, QEQM Friends and Broadstairs College

Violet Pictures

Violet Pictures, run by Ramsgate film director Jan Dunn, is excited to be running a series of free industry sessions and networking events with South East Creatives and Screen South starting on Monday (June 22) with Screen Daily Star of Tomorrow film editor Mdhamiri á Nkemi (The Last Tree, Blue Story). The aim of this programme of events is to help build a filmmaking community in Kent. You can book your free place here https://southeastcreatives.co.uk/events.

There is also the opportunity of applying for a one to one session with each of the panellists once you have taken part in the online industry session which has been made possible with support from Screen South and the Arts Council. More information on how to apply will be given at each industry session.

Editing, June 22 book here for a live online Industry Session on Editing with Mdhamiri á Nkemi (The Last Tree, Blue Story)

Screenwriting and Directing, July 6 book here for a live online Industry Session on Screenwriting and Directing, with Prano Baily-Bond (currently in post production with her debut feature, CENSOR)

Directing, July 20 book here for a live online Industry Session on Directing with Jane Gull (My Feral Heart)

Networking with James Collie (Programmer and Distributor Violet Pictures). During the sessions, there will be three breakout rooms on these topics:

Chat with each other to find out more. There will be sixty second speed dating so you can find out more about each other.

Projects + Collaborations – Where you can pitch your latest projects and find potential new collaborators.

Chat with James Collie – Where you can continue the conversation with James – about anything you like!

June 29 10.00 am book here

July 13 10.00 am book here

July 27 10.00 am book here

Ladies and gentlemen please return to your seats act two shall be commencing shortly..

Pending the Government’s decision on a firm date for re-opening venues/theatres, the Sarah Thorne Theatre has been busily preparing behind the “curtain” including preparations for our traditional Christmas Pantomime “Puss in Boots”‘.

Dom Joly’s Holiday snaps’ is the latest hot acquisition watch this space for the confirmed date to be announced

Actors appearing in our delayed production of Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” have been in “lock down” rehearsals.

We have created a short video reel to show how they have been getting on, this can be viewed via our Facebook https://m.facebook.com/sarahthornetheatre/?locale2=en_GB

vimeo https://vimeo.com/424724728

webite www.sarahthornetheatre.co.uk

The Sarah Thorne Theatre Team thanks all of those well wishers who have sent in such lovely words of support and look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as we possibly can.

A talented student from EKC Group’s Broadstairs College has scored the winning bid to rebrand local organisation, ‘Health and Business in Thanet’ (HABIT).

Having impressed company bosses with his striking design, Level 3 Art and Design student, Joseph Yong, was announced as the winner during a virtual meeting with the ‘Think Me Healthy’ Board of Directors and two fellow student finalists on Wednesday 10 June.

“I am really happy my logo was chosen,” commented Joseph, who enjoyed success earlier in the year when he was awarded a Silver Medal for Graphic Design during the 2020 Kent Further Education (KFE) Skills Competition in March.

Talking about his winning design, Joseph noted: “For my logo, I selected colours that represented health, such as greens and white.

“I also wanted to get the sense of community and people across, as that is what HABIT is about.”

Joseph was one of several students from Broadstairs College invited to submit a logo design that embodies the Organisation’s core values and objectives, and can be used on a wide range of digital and print materials to promote HABIT’s events and initiatives.

Chairman of HABIT, Brian Urwin, said: “It was a difficult decision, but the design by Joseph really conveys the ethos of HABIT, which is to promote health and wellbeing to local employers and the wider Thanet community.

“Our Think Healthy Me Board of Management are keen to address Thanet’s health issues with our NHS and contribute to Thanet’s healthy lifestyle solutions. We also recognise the opportunity of working with these young creative students more in the future.”

HABIT was founded in 2017 and aims to improve the health and wellbeing of Thanet’s 141,000 residents by raising awareness of local services, supporting community initiatives, and providing employers with the knowledge and tools to facilitate healthy and happy work environments.

Joseph was awarded £100 for his winning design, meanwhile, the two runners up received £50 each. In recognition of their dedication and hard work, HABIT has offered all three finalists the opportunity to receive coaching and mentorship from Think Healthy Me’s professionally qualified Associates.

For more information about Art and Design courses at Broadstairs College, visit www.broadstairscollege.ac.uk

Ramsgate Rotary Club has elected Julie Miller as President for the coming year- the second time she has held the office.

She said it was obviously going to be a tough year but for the time being anyway, meetings would continue to be held fortnightly by using Zoom.

She was sorry the club was losing two more members, including President Henry Holding, to whom she paid tribute for the work he had done during his presidential year.

She said:” Our activities will be changed as we are unable to continue our fundraising as we have done in former years. We no longer have our sleigh as the people to tow it and the members to walk the streets collecting are not available. Hopefully we will still be able to collect at the local supermarkets but this is a case of crossing our fingers and hoping.

“We should be able to do our school toy collections for under privileged children as we can use our cars as we did last year. This means a lot to a great many people.

“The club in future will not just focus on collections but will look to ways of supporting the local community. This could mean helping out at the local food bank, packing or delivering and I have made some preliminary inquiries and await a reply.

“We will continue to support the winter shelter and also Phillip Raiser who is a Friend of Rotary in his endeavour to continue to make face visors for the local surgeries and homes for the elderly. I am hopeful that as we are going into the community we will raise our profile and attract new people who will see us and may wish to to join us when they see the activities we are involved in. We all need to promote the club.”

Mrs Miller said she wanted the club to support her choice of charity, Ramsgate Lifeboat, one of the busiest and very deserving.

She said :“We need to get new members as we have slowly lost some over the years. I am sorry to say that unless we do gain more members we will seriously have to consider future of the club as unfortunately we are an ageing club and we only have six members that are able to attend and give practical help.

“We do have three other members but due to family, health and work commitments are unable to give help on a regular basis. I would like us to reach our hundredth birthday but will have to wait and see.”

Anybody interested in finding out about the club and membership should visit the web site Ramsgaterotaryclub.co.uk

At a recent Committee meeting held using Zoom, the following requests for funding were approved:

A range of medical cabinets, storage units & worktops costing £10,093 for the Acute Medical Unit’s Clinical Room

3 handheld ECG recorders costing £300 each for the Paediatrics Dept. that, being able to be used locally, will save children & their parents having to make repeated trips to London and result in getting results quicker with faster treatment

A medical therapy tilt table & harness costing £1,854 to assist with complex neuro rehabilitation cases and in falls management for the Physiotherapy Dept.

The League of Friends has been going for over 70 years, are all unpaid volunteers and is the only charity that just supports the QEQM Hospital – donors can even specify the ward or department where they want their money spent. They raise funds to finance the purchase of equipment, facilities & amenities to benefit patients & staff. Because of the pandemic they’ve had to postpone many of their fundraising activities, but there are various ways in which the public can help by:

Donating online at www.justgiving.com/leagueoffriendsofqeqmhospital

Or by posting a cheque payable to “League of Friends” to League of Friends, QEQM Hospital, St. Peters Road, Margate, CT9 4AN

Fundraising on their behalf (of course, complying with Government rules & guidance). Their above Just Giving page can be used if wanted to collect the donations

Making a bequest. Your solicitor can advise how to do this and take advantage of possible tax benefits as they’re a registered charity (no. 210234).

Arranging for donations in lieu of flowers in memory of a loved one. Funeral directors will give advice.

Becoming one of their supporters by paying an annual subscription of a minimum of only £5 a year. An application form can be downloaded from their website www.leagueoffriendsqeqm.nhs.uk

We are pleased to announce that we are very close to an online resolution to the Thanet Schools’ Young Artist Festival .

Our proposal is to show all the paintings that have been submitted on an online gallery format . If any schools or colleges whom have not yet submitted because of the lockdown and isolation and would like to go on the online gallery please contact us ASAP.

https://www.facebook.com/margaterotaryclub/