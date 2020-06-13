Black Lives Matter march takes place from Ramsgate to Broadstairs

Around 1,000 people have left from Ramsgate bandstand for a Black Lives Matter march to Broadstairs.

The event, which follows on from a march going from Cliftonville to the King’s Steps in Margate last weekend, will stop at Broadstairs bandstand in Victoria Gardens.

Worldwide demonstrations have taken place in response to the killing of black American George Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck for just under 9 minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis.

The officer has been charged with second degree murder and officers who were at the scene but took no pre-emptive action have been charged with aiding and abetting murder.

At the destination of the event, organised by People Dem Collective, participants will kneel for 8 minutes 46 seconds in silence – the amount of time police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Participants have been asked to wear protective masks, follow social distancing and bring food and water. They are also asked to wear black with one colourful item.

Ahead of the protest Thanet council boarded up the ‘Uncle Mac’ plaque on the sea front which marks the life of the blackface minstrel.

Uncle Mack led a troupe of black face paint performers between 1895 and 1948.

A petition has been raised for its removal due to the practice being a demeaning caricature of black people.

The petition site says: “The Blackface tradition that Uncle Mack’s plaque represents is now widely regarded as an embarrassment and a shameful spotlight on Britain’s racist past.”

Thanet council has attached a notice to the site saying the council is reviewing the status of statues and commemorations within the district.

More to come