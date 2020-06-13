Driver flees on foot after police pursuit ends in crash in Margate

A police pursuit from Ramsgate to Margate ended in a crash this morning (June 13).

At around 10.05am armed Kent Police officers attempted to stop a car in Addington Street, Ramsgate. The driver did not stop and was chased by police to Margate before being involved in a crash with another car at Poets Corner.

Witnesses say two cars were severely damaged in the collision.

The driver fled the scene on foot and enquiries to establish his whereabouts and identity are ongoing.

The armed officers were the team on the scene but were not specifically called in for the incident.